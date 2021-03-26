Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 27 March

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Aberystwyth beat Newtown last weekend while fourth placed Penybont suffered defeat to struggling Flint. September's reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at The SDM Glass Stadium.

Barry Town United v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Third placed Bala were 4-0 winners when the sides met at Maes Tegid in October but Colin Caton's side have lost their last two games while Barry, who are fifth, were beaten by Penybont in their last game.

Flint Town United v The New Saints; 14:30 GMT: Flint secured a welcome win last Saturday with victory at Penybont which ended a run of three successive defeat. Saints who won 10-0 in October's reverse fixture, are six points behind leaders Connah's Quay with a game in hand.

Newtown v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Newtown will be in the bottom six for the second half of the season while seventh placed Haverfordwest are still in the hunt to secure a top six spot. Daniel Williams' penalty secured a point for Newtown at Haverfordwest in September.

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 14:45 GMT: Caernarfon's win at Bala was a boost to their hopes of securing a top six spot with two games remaining while Cardiff Met are without a win in seven games and only two points above the bottom two.

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 28 March

Swansea City v Cyncoed; 14:00 BST

Cardiff Met v Abergavenny; 14:00 BST

Cascade YC v Cardiff City; 14:00 BST

Aberytwyth Town v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 BST