Last updated on .From the section Southend

French midfielder Timothee Dieng has played in England since the summer of 2014

Southend United's Timothee Dieng has been banned for two games after being found guilty of getting an opponent sent off by misleading a referee.

The midfielder denied committing an act of simulation in the 78th minute of his side's 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United that saw Jordan Clarke red carded.

An independent regulatory commission found Dieng guilty of improper conduct.

He will miss Southend's League Two matches away at Harrogate on Saturday and at home to Carlisle a week later.