Jersey won the last Muratti Vase in 2019 when they beat Guernsey 3-1 on penalties at Footes Lane

Channel Island football authorities will make a decision on whether to play the 2021 Muratti Vase on 30 April.

The annual tournament between Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But continued travel restrictions and uncertainty over Covid-19 has forced the islands to delay a decision.

"All members of the committee remain fully committed to inter insular football," said the Guernsey FA's chief executive Gary Roberts.

Both Jersey and Guernsey have restarted their domestic football leagues after shutdowns due to rises in cases.

"As a committee we are committed to providing the best players from the Channel Islands with Muratti fixtures," said Jersey FA president Bradley Bowden.

"As a former player, I understand the values in representing your Island and it is important that we provide these players with that opportunity, and by waiting until 30 April we are hoping that inter island travel will allow these fixtures to take place."

The committee have said that any inter-island games between senior men's sides will not be pushed back until August or September as they would clash with Jersey Bulls' and Guernsey FC's league fixtures.