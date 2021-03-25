John McGinn's 85th-minute overhead kick earned Scotland a draw against Austria

John McGinn believed he was offside as he netted a fine overhead kick to salvage a draw for Scotland against Austria at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke's men twice came from behind to take a point in their opening World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

McGinn hauled Scotland level for the second time in the 85th minute, cleverly steering Ryan Christie's header into the far bottom corner.

"Relieved I've not broken my neck attempting it," the midfielder said.

"I was lucky, I thought I was offside. VAR down the road has got a lot of negatives but the positive is you're trained and used to just putting it in the net and dealing with it after.

"I was just waiting on the flag going up. Delighted, really important goal, really important test of character for us. Before, we could easily have crumbled and lost 3-1 or 4-1, but we've got belief, and we showed that second-half."

Having broken Scotland's 23-year drought for a major men's finals appearance in booking their place at the European Championship, Clarke's side travel to Israel on Sunday for their second World Cup qualifier.

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn now has eight goals in 16 caps, and is the top scorer under Clarke.

The 26-year-old praised his team's resilience, and their ability to switch between systems as they got to grips with an Austria line-up featuring several German Bundesliga regulars.

John McGinn's post match interview after scoring late equaliser against Austria

"That's something that we're known for now - we've got a brilliant team spirit," McGinn added. "No-one blames each other, we're all fighting for our country and a place at the World Cup. It won't be easy but we know we're more than capable.

"The only disappointment tonight is knowing how important the home games are. Teams concede goals and it's how you react to that and we reacted in the best possible way.

"The way we set up at the start maybe wasn't allowing us to get up the park, but we've got flexible players, we made a little change and it certainly helped us. I've no idea if it was a good game to watch but in the end it was a good point."

'It's sensational' - reaction

Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds on BBC Radio Scotland

Beautiful. John McGinn has found a pocket of space and he goes for the overhead kick, he finds an angle for the shot and it's sensational.

If one of the greatest in the game did that we'd be shouting from the rooftops. So when one of our own do something like that? I'll tell you what, it is top-notch.