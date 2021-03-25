Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davis made his senior international debut against Canada in February 2005

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has spoken of his pride at equalling Peter Shilton's British caps record but was left disappointed by the result against Italy.

Davis won his 125th cap in Thursday's 2-0 defeat in World Cup qualifying.

Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile netted first-half goals as Italy ran out comfortable winners in Parma.

"I've huge pride at equalling the record but it wasn't the fairytale I wanted it to be," said Davis.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough told journalists after the defeat to "stop trying to retire" the 36-year-old Rangers midfielder after he moved level with former England goalkeeper Shilton.

"Hopefully any questions about Steven Davis were put to bed tonight, he was awesome in the middle of the park," he said.

"He didn't look out of place at all, as we knew he wouldn't do, so stop trying to retire him."

We'll take positives forward

Davis admitted Northern Ireland came out of the blocks slowly against Italy in Group C but the team "showed character" in the second half.

Northern Ireland improved after the break and had chances to force a result against the former World Champions, most notably for Gavin Whyte, Michael Smith and Paddy McNair.

"We came out and showed character in the second half, we had a go and created some chances and if we take one then it becomes a little bit edgy in the final minutes of the game.

"On another night we may have taken one. In the second half we had nothing to lose and we could gamble a bit.

"There are definitely things we can work on but there are positives to take and we'll move forward."

NI play the USA in a friendly on Sunday before their second qualifier against Bulgaria on Wednesday and Davis says the Windsor Park encounter in a must-win game.

"We have to be realistic. We have to win these games to give ourselves an opportunity to do something in the group and that will be our mentality heading into the game," he said.