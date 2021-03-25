England had over 30 shots in a match for the first time since October 2014, when they had 34 against San Marino.

England's 5-0 win over San Marino in World Cup qualifying was so routine that manager Gareth Southgate will not give too much weight to what he saw on Thursday at Wembley.

But while this was surely the most predictable result of this international round of matches, its importance is heightened by the fact it comes two months before Southgate names his squad for the delayed Euro 2020 - indeed the next time he announces a squad it will be for the Euros.

So a match that might otherwise have seemed somewhat meaningless inevitably had added significance, particularly for those on the fringes who were given a chance.

It means there were still talking points to arise from this formality of a game.

Can Bellingham force his way in?

Jude Bellingham made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland in November 2020

Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old Jude Bellingham once again looked perfectly at home after his introduction as a second-half substitute, showing an ability to run with the ball and an eye for goal - although he will know he should have scored with a late chance directed off target.

The speed with which Southgate elevated the former Birmingham City youngster to full international status shows how highly England's manager rates him and the manner in which he integrated his team-mate Jadon Sancho into the England squad showed talent means more than the date on a birth certificate in the manager's decision-making process.

Bellingham shows no nerves and this is a player who is playing Champions League football in a Dortmund side who may be outsiders in their quarter-final against Manchester City but will still pose a threat.

Southgate will be watching his progress closely, both with England and Dortmund, and if he makes the squad this summer he looks to have the temperament to cope, even at such a tender age.

Southgate told ITV: "He's a player we think is going to be an England international in the future.

"We feel that in that area of the pitch, although we were very happy with everybody tonight, we are a little bit short in numbers.

"For us to help develop him, to put him into games and to try to get him with the team, with the development he is getting at Dortmund as well, we're hoping we can play a part in fast-tracking him into the group."

Former England defender Matt Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Bellingham is an interesting prospect. I think he does something different from the midfielders we have.

"He has got this almost leggy range to the way he runs and has the power to burst past people with the ball - we saw it once or twice in this game.

"At the age he is at, to have that kind of physicality and ability to impact the game in that way, he is a really exciting prospect. I would love to see him at 20 or 21 years of age.

"I am so impressed - he seems pretty mature. He could drop into many different roles with his running ability.

"He could be defensive, we have seen him go forward and his timing of runs into the box is good and he is playing around top players week in and week out. When you put that all together he has got a great learning ground."

Did Lingard do enough?

Jesse Lingard is currently on loan at West Ham from Manchester United

Jesse Lingard did everything - apart from score.

He was making his first England appearance since June 2019 and it is a sign of how highly regarded he is by Southgate that he was straight back into his squad based on hugely impressive form since signing for West Ham United on loan from Manchester United.

Southgate will be happy with a lot of what he saw, albeit against opponents who offered the flimsiest of challenges, but both player and manager would have wanted him to grab that elusive goal.

Lingard put Dominic-Calvert Lewin's second goal on a plate for the Everton striker with a low cross and saw his own efforts thwarted by some superb goalkeeping from San Marino's Elia Benedettini.

Lingard had nine shots, the most from an England player since Wayne Rooney had 13 against San Marino in October 2014.

This was a lively re-introduction after so long away from the England scene and Lingard, a key component of the side which reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup, remains a player Southgate rates.

There is no doubt he is now right back in his thinking for the Euros after his rejuvenation at West Ham and this was a timely reminder of what he has offered in the past and can do again.

Lingard, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I enjoy every minute putting on an England shirt - it is an honour and it has been a long time coming.

"I could have scored six or seven goals but we got the game won and that is the important thing. I looked at the keeper in the second half and said to him 'you've saved three worldies from me'.

"It is about consistency. I feel like I am not even in my prime yet - I've not played full seasons before, only half seasons.

"I wanted to bring the form from West Ham to here. It is brilliant to be back and I'm playing with a smile on my face."

Southgate, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "It is lovely to see a young man who has had a difficult time, playing football again with a smile on his face and playing at a really high level.

"He is a quality player. He works hard without the ball, is super intelligent at finding spaces. His finishing could have been better but it is great to see him back and it was a positive step for him."

Upson: "I loved the way Lingard approached the game. He did it in the right manner, he was high energy.

"If anything he might have been too keen to get shots off and you could tell he was desperate for a goal.

"It followed on from how he has been playing for West Ham and his resurgence since leaving Manchester United on loan and being relied upon. He is growing in confidence."

Is Mount making himself undroppable?

Mason Mount provided the assist for England's third goal against San Marino

Southgate will have an embarrassment of riches to choose from behind his main attack when he selects his first team for this summer's Euros - but Mason Mount strengthens his case for a start with every game.

Manchester City's Phil Foden came on as a second-half substitute and has looked irresistible at times for club and country this season, while Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, injured here, is also pushing hard to make a start.

Leicester City's James Maddison will be another hoping to recover from injury to remind Southgate of his quality.

But 22-year-old Mount is going about his business with increasing maturity and quality. He looks like a player who must start at the Euros.

He has been outstanding at Chelsea this season and has become an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's renewal at Stamford Bridge.

Mount only played 45 minutes here and this was international football's version of an open goal but he proved again he is a prodigious worker, constant creator and a player who is developing at a rapid rate.

He created eight chances in open play in his 45-minute appearance. The last player to create more in an entire match in a European World Cup qualifier was Spain's Xavi, who managed nine against Bosnia & Herzegovina in 2008.

This is elite company.

Mount will be keeping similarly elite company when the Euros start in the summer and his form for Chelsea and England suggests this talented and versatile player will be perfectly at home.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green: "I think Mount is becoming a more and more important player. He is doing it for Chelsea and I thought he was brilliant tonight.

"He did it in such an unspectacular way. He kept it so simple when you were looking at people and thinking they could get carried away. He kept it fast and crisp and at most took two touches.

"He just kept the ball moving and against a team like San Marino, that kills them."