Bristol CityBristol City15:00StokeStoke City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|38
|25
|8
|5
|56
|27
|29
|83
|2
|Watford
|38
|22
|9
|7
|55
|26
|29
|75
|3
|Swansea
|37
|20
|9
|8
|45
|29
|16
|69
|4
|Brentford
|37
|19
|11
|7
|65
|39
|26
|68
|5
|Barnsley
|38
|19
|7
|12
|49
|42
|7
|64
|6
|Reading
|38
|18
|8
|12
|52
|41
|11
|62
|7
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|11
|10
|55
|37
|18
|59
|8
|Cardiff
|38
|16
|10
|12
|55
|37
|18
|58
|9
|Middlesbrough
|38
|16
|8
|14
|46
|39
|7
|56
|10
|Millwall
|38
|12
|16
|10
|38
|36
|2
|52
|11
|Stoke
|38
|13
|13
|12
|42
|42
|0
|52
|12
|QPR
|37
|13
|11
|13
|39
|43
|-4
|50
|13
|Luton
|37
|14
|8
|15
|31
|41
|-10
|50
|14
|Bristol City
|38
|15
|4
|19
|39
|50
|-11
|49
|15
|Blackburn
|38
|12
|10
|16
|50
|42
|8
|46
|16
|Preston
|38
|13
|5
|20
|39
|49
|-10
|44
|17
|Nottm Forest
|38
|10
|12
|16
|30
|38
|-8
|42
|18
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|52
|-11
|42
|19
|Derby
|38
|10
|10
|18
|27
|42
|-15
|40
|20
|Coventry
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|48
|-16
|39
|21
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|11
|18
|28
|50
|-22
|38
|22
|Rotherham
|34
|10
|5
|19
|38
|47
|-9
|35
|23
|Sheff Wed
|37
|10
|8
|19
|28
|47
|-19
|32
|24
|Wycombe
|38
|6
|9
|23
|25
|61
|-36
|27
