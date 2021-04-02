Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Matthew Smith tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Jones
- 2Halliday
- 5Wright
- 4Anderson
- 3James
- 15Bostock
- 14Smith
- 8Robertson
- 9Okenabirhie
- 7Bogle
- 26Coppinger
Substitutes
- 1Balcombe
- 6Gomes
- 10Lokilo
- 17Richards
- 24John
- 27Greaves
- 28Horton
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Amos
- 16Matthews
- 24Inniss
- 6Pearce
- 3Purrington
- 11Gilbey
- 15Pratley
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 22Maatsen
- 9Stockley
- 7Jaiyesimi
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 4Oshilaja
- 10Aneke
- 12Shinnie
- 26Watson
- 27Millar
- 30Maynard-Brewer
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Diallang Jaiyesimi tries a through ball, but Alex Gilbey is caught offside.
Post update
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Post update
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Bostock.
Post update
Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Fejiri Okenabirhie (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic).
Match report to follow.