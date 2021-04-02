League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0CharltonCharlton Athletic1

Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic

League One

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Jones
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Wright
  • 4Anderson
  • 3James
  • 15Bostock
  • 14Smith
  • 8Robertson
  • 9Okenabirhie
  • 7Bogle
  • 26Coppinger

Substitutes

  • 1Balcombe
  • 6Gomes
  • 10Lokilo
  • 17Richards
  • 24John
  • 27Greaves
  • 28Horton

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Amos
  • 16Matthews
  • 24Inniss
  • 6Pearce
  • 3Purrington
  • 11Gilbey
  • 15Pratley
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 22Maatsen
  • 9Stockley
  • 7Jaiyesimi

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 10Aneke
  • 12Shinnie
  • 26Watson
  • 27Millar
  • 30Maynard-Brewer
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Matthew Smith tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Charlton Athletic. Diallang Jaiyesimi tries a through ball, but Alex Gilbey is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Brad Halliday.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Anderson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece James (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Bostock.

  17. Post update

    Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Fejiri Okenabirhie (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Charlton Athletic).



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull382171063313270
2Peterborough372161065372869
3Sunderland361813555272867
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Charlton381611115550559
6Portsmouth361771253391458
7Gillingham39177155550558
8Blackpool351691044321257
9Doncaster36176135346757
10Oxford Utd37168135143856
11Ipswich36167133937255
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington36158134951-253
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth381310154960-1149
17Shrewsbury351113114041-146
18Burton36118174661-1541
19Swindon37114224465-2137
20Northampton3899203254-2236
21Wimbledon36812163659-2336
22Wigan3898213965-2635
23Bristol Rovers3897223660-2434
24Rochdale36711184667-2132


Top Stories

