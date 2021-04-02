League One
SunderlandSunderland15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull382171063313270
2Peterborough372161065372869
3Sunderland361813555272867
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Charlton381611115550559
6Portsmouth361771253391458
7Gillingham39177155550558
8Blackpool351691044321257
9Doncaster36176135346757
10Oxford Utd37168135143856
11Ipswich36167133937255
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington36158134951-253
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth381310154960-1149
17Shrewsbury351113114041-146
18Burton36118174661-1541
19Swindon37114224465-2137
20Northampton3899203254-2236
21Wimbledon36812163659-2336
22Wigan3898213965-2635
23Bristol Rovers3897223660-2434
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC