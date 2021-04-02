League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers0ColchesterColchester United0

Bolton Wanderers v Colchester United

League Two

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Gilks
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 27Baptiste
  • 28John
  • 4Williams
  • 29Lee
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 30Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 14Maddison
  • 18Tutte
  • 20Miller
  • 21Brockbank
  • 23Isgrove
  • 25Thomason
  • 31Elbouzedi

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 21Clampin
  • 4Lapslie
  • 8Pell
  • 7Senior
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 14Chilvers
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Doherty
  • 10Brown
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 24Stevenson
  • 29George
  • 38Tchamadeu
  • 39Folivi
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Noah Chilvers following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

  3. Post update

    Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Noah Chilvers (Colchester United).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

  6. Post update

    Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Miles Welch-Hayes (Colchester United).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Arthur Gnahoua tries a through ball, but Nathan Delfouneso is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Lee.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).

  11. Post update

    Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Noah Chilvers (Colchester United).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Lee tries a through ball, but Eoin Doyle is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oladapo Afolayan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge382071157352267
2Cheltenham371981048341465
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere37189105142963
5Forest Green371711949381162
6Morecambe37188115249362
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter3615111060421856
9Leyton Orient37158144240253
10Crawley381410144849-152
11Salford3613121141301151
12Carlisle36156154944551
13Bradford36149134041-151
14Stevenage381116113333049
15Harrogate37146174042-248
16Scunthorpe37137173845-746
17Oldham38129175564-945
18Port Vale38128184952-344
19Mansfield38917124549-444
20Walsall37817123946-741
21Colchester39816153653-1740
22Barrow36108184246-438
23Southend38811192350-2735
24Grimsby37711192855-2732
View full League Two table

