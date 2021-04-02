Bolton Wanderers v Colchester United

Attempt missed. Courtney Senior (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Noah Chilvers following a corner.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Gilks
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 27Baptiste
- 28John
- 4Williams
- 29Lee
- 24Gnahoua
- 7Delfouneso
- 30Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 14Maddison
- 18Tutte
- 20Miller
- 21Brockbank
- 23Isgrove
- 25Thomason
- 31Elbouzedi
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gerken
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 21Clampin
- 4Lapslie
- 8Pell
- 7Senior
- 22Sarpong-Wiredu
- 14Chilvers
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 10Brown
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 24Stevenson
- 29George
- 38Tchamadeu
- 39Folivi
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noah Chilvers (Colchester United).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miles Welch-Hayes (Colchester United).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Arthur Gnahoua tries a through ball, but Nathan Delfouneso is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Arthur Gnahoua (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Lee.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Noah Chilvers (Colchester United).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Lee tries a through ball, but Eoin Doyle is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oladapo Afolayan.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers).
Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. MJ Williams (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Match report to follow.