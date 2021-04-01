League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0CrawleyCrawley Town0

Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 32Howe
  • 4Bedeau
  • 6Onariase
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Spence
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Rowe
  • 40Jessop
  • 45McAtee

Crawley

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Craig
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 34Maguire-Drew
  • 8Powell
  • 44Wright
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 38Tilley
  • 16Nichols

Substitutes

  • 14Allarakhia
  • 15Davies
  • 18Sesay
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 20Matthews
  • 37Nelson
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).

  3. Post update

    Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nick Tsaroulla.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United).

  7. Post update

    Nick Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe McNerney.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tony Craig.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.

  11. Post update

    Glenn Morris (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Gilliead with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).

  15. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town).

  17. Post update

    Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge382071157352267
2Cheltenham371981048341465
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere37189105142963
5Forest Green371711949381162
6Morecambe37188115249362
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter3615111060421856
9Leyton Orient37158144240253
10Crawley381410144849-152
11Salford3613121141301151
12Carlisle36156154944551
13Bradford36149134041-151
14Stevenage381116113333049
15Harrogate37146174042-248
16Scunthorpe37137173845-746
17Oldham38129175564-945
18Port Vale38128184952-344
19Mansfield38917124549-444
20Walsall37817123946-741
21Colchester39816153653-1740
22Barrow36108184246-438
23Southend38811192350-2735
24Grimsby37711192855-2732
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC