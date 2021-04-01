Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town

Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 32Howe
- 4Bedeau
- 6Onariase
- 38O'Malley
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 22Beestin
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Spence
- 24Olomola
- 25Rowe
- 40Jessop
- 45McAtee
Crawley
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 5McNerney
- 24Craig
- 25Tsaroulla
- 34Maguire-Drew
- 8Powell
- 44Wright
- 39Hessenthaler
- 38Tilley
- 16Nichols
Substitutes
- 14Allarakhia
- 15Davies
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 20Matthews
- 37Nelson
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nick Tsaroulla.
Foul by Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United).
Nick Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Loft (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.
Glenn Morris (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Onariase (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Gilliead with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town).
Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.