National League
Notts CountyNotts County0WrexhamWrexham0

Notts County v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 7Barnett
  • 23Chicksen
  • 4Reeves
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 3Ellis
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 6O'Brien
  • 28Griffiths
  • 18Knowles
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 10Roberts
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 27Knight
  • 29Miller

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 5Pearson
  • 6Harris
  • 26French
  • 4Vassell
  • 3Reckord
  • 8Young
  • 29Davies
  • 20Angus
  • 9Ponticelli

Substitutes

  • 7Durrell
  • 12Jarvis
  • 13Carrington
  • 21Dibble
  • 22Kelleher
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd April 2021

  • Notts CountyNotts County0WrexhamWrexham0
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United13:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00StockportStockport County
  • AltrinchamAltrinchamPYeovilYeovil TownP
    Match postponed - Postponed
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BromleyBromley15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • DoverDover AthleticPHalifaxFC Halifax TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00WokingWoking
  • WeymouthWeymouth15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United29187451262561
2Hartlepool32169741281357
3Torquay29156848301851
4Stockport29139741251648
5Wrexham30139840281248
6Notts County28138736231347
7Chesterfield281431140281245
8Halifax29128945351044
9Eastleigh29111083530543
10Bromley29118104340341
11Altrincham32118133739-241
12Boreham Wood2991283531439
13Maidenhead United2611694037339
14Yeovil31116144549-439
15Aldershot29115133742-538
16Dag & Red29107122836-837
17Solihull Moors28105133034-435
18Woking2787122630-431
19Wealdstone2985163460-2629
20Weymouth2976163143-1227
21King's Lynn2866163358-2524
22Barnet2734202165-4413
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC