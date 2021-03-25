Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Italy goalscorer Dominico Berardi and Stuart Dallas battle for possession in Parma

Northern Ireland's Stuart Dallas says a win over Bulgaria at Windsor Park on Wednesday is essential to boosting the country's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ian Baraclough's side began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat by Group C favourites Italy in Parma on Thursday.

"Without being disrespectful to the likes of Bulgaria we have always known that these games are the ones we are going to have to win," said Dallas.

"We need to look to win on Wednesday."

"Going to Parma was always going to be a tough ask for us to try and get something," added the Leeds United player.

First-half goals from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile proved enough to give Italy victory in the group opener, with NI goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell beaten at his near post for the latter strike.

Northern Ireland responded strongly after the break and went close through Gavin Whyte and Paddy McNair.

'We showed them too much respect'

"I thought we showed them too much respect in the first half but in the end we had chances to possibly get something out of the game," added Dallas.

"Initially we showed them too much respect - we couldn't get our press right and conceded two goals that were avoidable.

"We gave it a good go in the second half - got our press higher up the pitch, we were making tackles, winning first ball, second ball and creating chances.

"There are things from the first half we need to learn from, a few mistakes we need to put right, but there were certainly a lot of positives to take from the game, especially that second half performance."

'We have to start winning games'

The 53-times capped utility player says that playing Roberto Mancini's side acted as a good learning experience for Ian Baraclough's squad.

"It was a learning curve for everyone, there were lessons to be learned by us all playing against a top nation like that. It should stand us in good stead.

"We've got to start winning games and now we have a friendly coming up against the USA - I'm not sure what the manager will do, whether he will make a few changes or not."