Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough boss fined £7,000 by Football Association

Neil Warnock lead Middlesbrough's protests after Swansea's contentious late penalty
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has been fined £7,000 by the Football Association for comments he made following his side's defeat by Swansea.

Swansea forward Andre Ayew scored a 97th-minute match-winning penalty.

Warnock then criticised the officials after the full-time whistle in the Championship game on 6 March.

"The manager admitted that comments he made during post-match interviews constituted improper conduct," the FA said in a statement.

"They questioned the integrity of the match official, implied bias, were personally offensive and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1."

Ayew's spot-kick came deep into stoppage time after referee Gavin Ward had initially given a corner.

Ward then changed his mind after consulting with his assistant, with the officials deeming that George Saville had fouled Jake Bidwell.

