Norwich City defender Ben Gibson will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

Gibson, on loan from Premier League side Burnley, was forced off in the 83rd minute of the Canaries' 1-1 draw against Blackburn last Saturday.

The 28-year-old former Middlesbrough centre-back has made 29 appearances for Norwich this season.

The club have said Gibson will now undergo surgery before beginning a period of rehabilitation.

Gibson's loan to Norwich is set to expire on 31 May, although the deal will become permanent should City gain promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich lead the Championship by eight points with eight games remaining.