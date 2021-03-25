Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Falkirk will host Queen's Park's April home fixtures

Queen's Park "intend" to play their remaining Scottish League 2 fixtures at the Falkirk Stadium this season.

The league leaders are leaving Hampden Park after selling the national stadium to the Scottish FA.

Should the Falkirk Stadium become unavailable, the Spiders will host games at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview.

Queen's Park, the oldest association football club in Scotland, have a longer-term plan to play at a new home ground at Lesser Hampden.

The team's home fixtures against Stirling Albion (3 April), Cowdenbeath (6 April), Annan Athletic (13 April) and Elgin City (20 April) are scheduled to take place at the Falkirk Stadium, the SPFL have confirmed.

The Spiders' next two games area away from home against Brechin City (27 March) and Albion Rovers (30 March).

Stirling are five points behind Ray McKinnon's team after 10 games. League 2 sides hope to complete a 22-game season, with the division splitting in two after 18 matches.

"After making a final assessment, the Falkirk Stadium looks to offer a more flexible solution, one that is more adaptable to cope with any disruption to the fixture schedule which may arise," Queen's Park president David Hunter told the club website.