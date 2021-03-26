Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Striking coach Allan Russell has been cleared by England to join new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass' new coaching staff. (Record) external-link

Glass can lay down a marker by beating Hibernian to third place in the Scottish Premiership, says former Aberdeen player Billy Stark. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Ryan Christie says Celtic captain Scott Brown, who will leave for Aberdeen this summer, deserves his own statue outside Celtic Park. (Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown says the "perception" fans have of Scott Brown is "very different" to the person he is. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Celtic vice-captain Callum McGregor needs other leaders to come forward and help him on the pitch, says former club striker Chris Sutton. (Record) external-link

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton will not feature for Israel against Scotland on Sunday after being sent back to his club with an injury. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox believes Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and James Tavernier are the club's frontrunners for their player of the year. (Sun) external-link

Rangers defender Filip Helander is reportedly a target for Aston Villa and Leicester City and could be replaced at Ibrox by Elfsborg's Joseph Okumu. (Record) external-link

Kilmarnock turned a £61,483 profit in the year to May 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link