Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Russell, Celtic, Brown, Rangers, Dunfermline
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Striking coach Allan Russell has been cleared by England to join new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass' new coaching staff. (Record)
Glass can lay down a marker by beating Hibernian to third place in the Scottish Premiership, says former Aberdeen player Billy Stark. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Ryan Christie says Celtic captain Scott Brown, who will leave for Aberdeen this summer, deserves his own statue outside Celtic Park. (Sun)
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown says the "perception" fans have of Scott Brown is "very different" to the person he is. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Celtic vice-captain Callum McGregor needs other leaders to come forward and help him on the pitch, says former club striker Chris Sutton. (Record)
Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton will not feature for Israel against Scotland on Sunday after being sent back to his club with an injury. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox believes Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and James Tavernier are the club's frontrunners for their player of the year. (Sun)
Rangers defender Filip Helander is reportedly a target for Aston Villa and Leicester City and could be replaced at Ibrox by Elfsborg's Joseph Okumu. (Record)
Kilmarnock turned a £61,483 profit in the year to May 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic youth midfielder Ewan Henderson has joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun)