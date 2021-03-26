Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Adams is a product of Bury's academy

Republic of Ireland Under-21s came from behind with two goals in a minute to beat Wales 2-1 in a friendly at Wrexham's Colliers Park.

Joe Adams, on loan at Grimsby Town from Brentford, finished off a fine move to give Wales an 11th minute lead.

Ryan Stirk missed a glorious chance to add a second for Wales before Jonathan Afolabi netted from close range to bring Ireland level on 75 minutes.

A minute later the visitors won it as Morgan Boyes conceded an own goal.

Wales manager Paul Bodin handed debuts to Lewis Webb, Fin Stevens, Eddie Jones and Billy Sass-Davies with Burton Albion's Terry Taylor captaining the side for the first time.

Harry Shepperd, Christian Norton, Sam Bowen and Rubin Colwill came off the bench to make their debuts in the second half.

Wales are preparing for the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying campaign which starts in June against Moldova.

As well as Moldova, Wales will also face the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Gibraltar in Group E.