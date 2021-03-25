Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Gareth Bale is with Wales as they prepare for games against Mexico and the Czech Republic

Gareth Bale's agent says it is "too early" to decide where the on-loan Tottenham forward will be playing next season.

Bale said on Tuesday his "plan" was to return to Real Madrid once his season-long loan at Spurs ends this summer.

But the Wales captain's representative, Jonathan Barnett, said he and Bale have not yet held talks about his future.

"There's no timescale. He is just concentrating on now," Barnett told BBC Sport Wales.

The 31-year-old rejoined Spurs on a season-long loan in September but has a year left on his Real contract, which expires in the summer of 2022.

At Real, Bale has won four Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, one Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

However, a run of injuries, indifferent form and a deteriorating relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane had seen Bale become a marginal figure in Spain.

As a result, he moved back to Tottenham, whom he had first joined as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 for an initial payment of £5m.

Bale initially found playing time limited at Spurs but he has been in excellent form recently and has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.