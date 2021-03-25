Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Max Ehmer (left) and Sam Nicholson will both miss Bristol Rovers' season run-in

Bristol Rovers pair Max Ehmer and Sam Nicholson will miss the rest of the season as they require surgery, manager Joey Barton has confirmed.

Defender Ehmer, 29, and midfielder Nicholson, 26, have both been playing through shoulder and hip injuries respectively in recent weeks.

Ehmer last featured against Plymouth on Saturday while Nicholson has been sidelined since 16 March at Charlton.

Rovers are two points adrift of safety in League One with nine games to play.