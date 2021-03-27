Irish Premiership: Blues beat Ports to go 10 clear at top
Linfield bounced back from a midweek defeat at Ballymena by edging out Portadown 1-0 to extend their lead at the Premiership summit.
Jordan Stewart fired home from a goalmouth scramble after 11 minutes at a windswept Shamrock Park.
The visitors bossed much of the game but Portadown posed a threat and Adam McCallum hit the crossbar.
Blues striker Andy Waterworth had a goal controversially ruled out but the leaders won to go 10 points clear.
The champions capitalised on a 2-1 defeat for second-placed Coleraine at Cliftonville earlier on Saturday but they had to work hard to overcome an impressive Ports side.
Linfield had the wind on their backs in an action-packed first half but the hosts were first to threaten with Chris Johns keeping out a Stephen Teggart strike.
Inches away
It wasn't long before the Blues showed their potency with Waterworth seeing his front-post header cleared off the line by Nathan Kerr.
Adam Salley smashed into the Linfield side-netting before Stewart popped up with the only goal of the game.
Portadown failed to clear from a corner and pinball in the boss ended with Stewart rifling into the net from six yards.
Ports keeper Jacob Carney produced a superb save to deny Waterworth before McCallum's looping header struck the woodwork at the other end.
Waterworth's celebrations after heading in were short-lived after the referee's assistant adjudged that the ball had gone over the line when Michael Newberry sent in his cross - replays showed that it was a very tight call.
Johns got down well to keep out a Bonis shot just before the break and after a scrappy start to the second half the Ports striker threatened again by volleying wide and then fizzing straight at the Blues keeper from long range.
Carney saved from a Ross Larkin header before Linfield defender Mark Haughey glanced just wide with the last chance of the game.