England: Pick your 26-man Three Lions squad for Euro 2020
In less than three weeks favourites England will begin their Euro 2020 campaign when they face Croatia at Wembley on 13 June.
Scotland and the Czech Republic also await the Three Lions in Group D, but right now the big question is: who has done enough to make it into Gareth Southgate's squad?
With the Euros delayed 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, the likes of Luke Shaw, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins are all in contention.
Managers are now allowed to select 26 players instead of the usual 23.
But who gets your pick? Will you opt to be more adventurous with an extra attacking midfielder? Or what about another forward or winger?
You can read each player's credentials below and then select your squad at the bottom of the page.
Goalkeepers
Dean Henderson
Club: Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 12
England caps: 1
Henderson has come into his own since becoming first choice at Manchester United. The 24-year-old lacks senior international experience but has shown he can handle the big stage at Old Trafford.
Sam Johnstone
Club: West Bromwich Albion
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 36
England caps: 0
Over a decade has passed since Johnstone helped England win a first European Under-17 Championship in 2010. Now 28, the former Manchester United youngster has been a shining light for the relegated Baggies this term.
Alex McCarthy
Club: Southampton
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 29
England caps: 1
McCarthy, 31, began the season in impressive form as Southampton pushed their European credentials but he has more recently found himself in a battle for selection at club level with one-time England goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
Jordan Pickford
Club: Everton
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 30
England caps: 30
Currently Southgate's number one, Pickford, 27, starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years in 2018. However, since then his fluctuating form has placed his position under scrutiny.
Nick Pope
Club: Burnley
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 32
England caps: 7
An understudy at the 2018 World Cup, Pope, 29, is a key player in Burnley's well-drilled defensive machine. Question marks have been raised over his distribution but he has shown himself to be a reliable performer when called upon.
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Club: Liverpool
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35
England caps: 12
Alexander-Arnold, 22, was omitted from the squad for the March internationals after an indifferent season for Liverpool. He has excellent distribution skills but reservations remain over his defending.
Ben Chilwell
Club: Chelsea
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 26
England caps: 14
Chilwell's impressive form, first for Leicester and now Chelsea, has arguably seen the 24-year-old emerge as England's first-choice left-back over the past 18 months.
Conor Coady
Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 36
England caps: 4
Coady only received his first England call-up in August 2020, having captained his country at the Under-17 Euros in 2010 and at the Under-20 World Cup in 2013.
But the 28-year-old's distribution skills and familiarity with operating in a three-man defence, a system which Southgate likes, could sway the England boss.
Eric Dier
Club: Tottenham
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 28
England caps: 45
A versatile performer Dier, 27, has been used in a variety of positions for both Spurs and England. However, central defence looks to be where he is most suited, albeit he has struggled for form this season.
Reece James
Club: Chelsea
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31
England caps: 6
At 21, James is one of Chelsea's brightest stars and looks capable of playing in a number of roles. His pace and strength make him a difficult opponent for wingers, while his technical ability means he offers plenty in attack too.
Michael Keane
Club: Everton
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34
England caps: 12
A central figure in Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side, Keane, 28, has been a model of consistency during the 2020-21 campaign. Left out of the March internationals, Keane has played like he has had a point to prove since then.
Harry Maguire
Club: Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34
England caps: 32
The Manchester United defender, 28, endured an indifferent start to the campaign off the back of an off-field issue. But he appears to have overcome that and has always crucially retained the support of Southgate, who values his leadership qualities and abilities as a defender.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Club: West Brom, on loan from Arsenal
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 14
England caps: 5
Maitland-Niles, 23, has settled into a regular midfield role since moving to The Hawthorns on loan in January.
His versatility, which has also seen him operate at left-back and right-back, often appeared to hamper his progress at Arsenal but could work in his favour with England.
Tyrone Mings
Club: Aston Villa
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35
England caps: 8
Mings has established himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent centre-backs at Aston Villa. Left-footed and comfortable on the ball, the 28-year-old is good in the air and offers natural balance to a three-man defence.
Luke Shaw
Club: Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 32
England caps: 9
Shaw has barely featured for England since becoming the youngest player to appear at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. A horrendous injury, plus other fitness problems, stalled his progress after a big-money move to Manchester United.
However, still only 25, he has enjoyed a superb renaissance this term, delivering consistently fine performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
John Stones
Club: Manchester City
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 21
England caps: 42
Manchester City centre-back Stones, 26, had spent 15 months in the international wilderness before his recall to the England squad in March.
He is another player whose resurgence at club level - helping City win the Premier League and League Cup this season - is difficult to ignore.
James Tarkowski
Club: Burnley
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35
England caps: 2
Tarkowski's form for Burnley has seen him linked with moves to West Ham and Leicester, although the 28-year-old appears to have dropped down the pecking order at international level having not featured since 2018.
Fikayo Tomori
Club: AC Milan, on loan from Chelsea
Serie A appearances 2020-21: 16 (1 in Premier League)
England caps: 1
Tomori's January switch to the San Siro looks to have reignited his England hopes. A series of outstanding displays have led AC Milan greats Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini to both speak glowingly of the 23-year-old.
Kieran Trippier
Club: Atletico Madrid
La Liga appearances 2020-21: 27
England caps: 26
Widely regarded as one of England's best players in Russia in 2018, Trippier, 30, can operate on either side at full-back and offers excellent delivery from wide positions or on set pieces.
Currently closing in on being the first English player to win a Spanish La Liga title since David Beckham in 2006-07.
Kyle Walker
Club: Manchester City
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 23
England caps: 55
Possibly Southgate's first choice at right-back, Walker, 30, comes into the tournament off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City.
His pace is an invaluable asset in both defence and attack and he has also previously been utilised as a third centre back.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Club: Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34
England caps: 0
Yet to win his first senior cap, Wan-Bissaka's distribution and quality in the attacking third of the pitch probably place him behind several other full-backs at Southgate's disposal but the 23-year-old remains an extremely capable one-against-one defender.
Midfielders
Dele Alli
Club: Tottenham
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 14
England caps: 37
Still only 25, Alli was regarded as a mainstay in the side that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018. However, he has started just xxx top-flight games this season in a period when he should be approaching his peak years.
Ross Barkley
Club: Aston Villa, on loan from Chelsea
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 24
England caps: 33
Started the season impressively after leaving Chelsea on loan to get regular Premier League football. However, the 27-year-old's form has faltered in the second half of the campaign and seen him fall out of favour at Aston Villa.
Jude Bellingham
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga appearances 2020-21: 28
England caps: 2
Bellingham, 17, has looked perfectly at home since his elevation to the England squad last November. Southgate has studied his progress closely, with both England and Dortmund, and if he makes the squad this summer he looks to have the quality and temperament to impress.
Phil Foden
Club: Manchester City
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 27
England caps: 6
Foden, 20, has had his most productive season at club level scoring 15 goals in all competitions. Technically gifted, the Manchester City player is excellent in possession and has the capacity to glide past opponents.
He should also be relatively fresh having started just 16 Premier League games this term.
Jack Grealish
Club: Aston Villa
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 25
England caps: 5
Surprisingly overlooked until the summer of 2020, Grealish 25, has looked at home on the international stage whenever given the opportunity.
Creative and intelligent with the ball, his ability to dribble his way out of tight situations has echoes of Paul Gascoigne about it. However, his slow return from a shin injury suffered in February may raise concerns over his durability.
Jordan Henderson
Club: Liverpool
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 21
England caps: 58
A box-to-box midfielder, Henderson's determination and ability to inspire helped Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years in 2019-20. This campaign has been disrupted by injuries but the 30-year-old's big-game experience and tournament know-how could prove invaluable.
Jesse Lingard
Club: West Ham, on loan from Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 15
England caps: 27
Lingard, 28, made a lively return to the England squad in March after a 22-month hiatus. He remains a player Southgate both trusts and rates and importantly appears to have rejuvenated his career since moving to West Ham in January.
James Maddison
Club: Leicester City
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 30
England caps: 1
The midfield playmaker hit a purple patch at the turn of the year scoring in four consecutive games.
He has shown he has an eye for a pass but has only scored twice for the Foxes since January and was left out of their starting XI in the FA Cup final.
Mason Mount
Club: Chelsea
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 35
England caps: 16
Outstanding under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea this season, Mount, 22, has the uncanny ability to set the tone while taking the minimum of touches on the ball.
His intelligent movement also means he could fulfil several attacking roles if needed come the Euros.
Kalvin Phillips
Club: Leeds
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 28
England caps: 7
Now, 25, Phillips has more than held his own during his first season in the English top flight. The mobile midfield enforcer has been a key component of Marcelo Bielsa's high-energy Leeds United side.
Declan Rice
Club: West Ham
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31
England caps: 15
Primarily used in a shielding role in front of the defence, Rice, 22, has been a key player in West Ham's impressive Premier League campaign and has become a reliable member of Southgate's squad over the past two seasons.
James Ward-Prowse
Club: Southampton
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 37
England caps: 6
Ward-Prowse, 26, has thrived since being made Southampton captain almost a year ago.
Excellent in possession, he also poses a threat from dead-ball situations, with four of his seven goals this term coming from free-kicks.
Harry Winks
Club: Tottenham
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 14
England caps: 10
Probably performs at his best as a deep-lying midfield playmaker with the ability to recycle the ball and control play. However, a lack of game time for Tottenham could count against the 25-year-old.
Forwards
Tammy Abraham
Club: Chelsea
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 22
England caps: 6
Still only 23, Abraham is yet to show he can be prolific in the Premier League and the rangy forward has seen his opportunities limited since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in January.
Patrick Bamford
Club: Leeds United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 37
England caps: 0
Overlooked by Southgate in March, Bamford has been in sparkling form for Leeds as both a creator and scorer in what is essentially his first proper stint in the top flight.
The only English player with more Premier League goals than Bamford's tally of 16 this term is Harry Kane.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Club: Everton
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 32
England caps: 7
Calvert-Lewin Looks to be Southgate's go-to forward in Harry Kane's absence. Excelling under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti and Duncan Ferguson at Everton, the 24-year has enjoyed his best return in front of goal this term with 25 goals for club and country.
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Club: Chelsea
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 23
England caps: 3
Part of the Chelsea squad to reach FA Cup and Champions League finals, Hudson-Odoi, 20, is noted for his pace and trickery in the final third.
Appeared in the European Under-21 Championship in March but will now be hoping to add more senior caps to his collection this summer.
Mason Greenwood
Club: Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31
England caps: 1
With seven goals in 10 games towards the end of the season, Greenwood, 19, appears to be hitting his best form at just the right time.
His first taste of international football did not go to plan, with the forward and Foden sent home for breaching coronavirus rules in Iceland.
Danny Ings
Club: Southampton
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 28
England caps: 3
Despite disruptions after testing positive for Covid-19 and suffering knee and hamstring injuries, Ings, 28, has still managed a decent goals return for Southampton, who are noticeably weakened when he is unavailable.
Harry Kane
Club: Tottenham
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 34
England caps: 53
The winner of the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, Kane, 27, has been the focal point of England's attack for several seasons. A superb all-round forward, whenever he plays, goals tend to follow.
Marcus Rashford
Club: Manchester United
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 37
England caps: 40
Rashford, 23, is blessed with searing pace. Tends to operate best from a wide position cutting in off either flank. Possesses a fierce shot though his detractors would say his awareness in the final third could be improved.
Bukayo Saka
Club: Arsenal
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 31
England caps: 4
Versatile enough to operate as a full-back, winger and forward without ever looking out of place, Saka, 19, has been a shining light for Arsenal in an otherwise disappointing season.
Jadon Sancho
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga appearances 2020-21: 25
England caps: 18
A highly technical and creative player, Sancho, 21, has become one of the most sought after young forwards in Europe. His abilities as an outright winger or in a more central position saw Manchester United conduct a very public pursuit of the player during the summer of 2020.
Raheem Sterling
Club: Manchester City
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 30
England caps: 61
Known for his pace, low centre of gravity and dribbling skills, Sterling, 26, has also shown plenty of adaptability for club and country operating as a central forward and wide player.
His finishing can sometimes be erratic but his movement in the final third is a key asset to any side.
Ollie Watkins
Club: Aston Villa
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 36
England caps: 1
The former Brentford man, 25, has enjoyed an excellent first season in the English top flight with Aston Villa. And a debut goal for England in March against San Marino will have done his chances of making an impression on Southgate no harm.
Callum Wilson
Club: Newcastle
Premier League appearances 2020-21: 26
England caps: 4
Hugely influential for Newcastle with his return from injury and12 goals over the season helping the Magpies avoid relegation. Wilson, 29, is adept at holding up play and running behind defences.
