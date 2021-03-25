Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lazio's training ground was inspected as part of the investigation

Serie A club Lazio have been fined 150,000 euros (£128,000) and president Claudio Lotito banned for seven months for breaking Covid-19 protocols.

The club failed to report positive coronavirus cases to local health authorities, an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) investigation found.

In addition, Lazio allowed three players to attend training after receiving positive coronavirus tests.

They also twice fielded asymptomatic players who should have been isolating.

Two team doctors have also been suspended for 12 months.

Lazio's training ground was inspected and swab test results were taken away in November last year during the investigation into potential protocol violations.

The FIGC brought charges in February and referred the matter to a national federal court, which handed down its punishments on Friday.

Lazio, who were charged with a "lack of observance of the health protocols in force", had denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement: "We trust in sporting justice."