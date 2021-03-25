Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Danny Simpson played the last of his 387 first team games in June last year for Huddersfield Town

Bristol City have signed ex-Leicester City and Newcastle right-back Danny Simpson until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and links up with City boss Nigel Pearson, who signed him while Leicester manager in 2014.

Simpson won the 2016 Premier League title with Leicester.

He has also won promotion from the Championship with Newcastle, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.

"He offers us experience, know-how and, for someone who is in his 30s now, he still has that appetite to play," Pearson told the club website. external-link

"We have ability in our ranks and a bright future with our young players but it's about striking the balance with the know-how in game situations.

"I know Danny well, he's had an excellent career with his exposure in the Premier League so it's a real positive to make this addition at this point in the season."

Meanwhile, central defender Alfie Mawson has been recalled by Fulham from his season-long loan spell at City after a second knee injury.

The 27-year-old played 14 times for the Robins and missed three months after knee surgery in October.

He injured knee ligaments in the FA Cup fifth-round loss to Sheffield United last month where he was sent off.