BBC Sport NI is to stream eight Irish Premiership games live during April as the race for the league title and European places hots up.

Among the matches being broadcast are two involving leaders Linfield - away to Dungannon Swifts on 3 April and away to Glenavon on 24 April.

Second-placed Coleraine feature in two games - away to Warrenpoint on 10 April and home to Glentoran on 16 April.

Ballymena United v Crusaders is the first game to be shown on 2 April.

The Sky Blues will also be involved in the live streamed match on 6 April as they host Glentoran at the Showgrounds.

Portadown entertain Cliftonville on 17 April, with Glentoran at home to Larne on 23 April also being broadcast.

Tuesday night and Friday night matches kick off at 19:30 BST, with Saturday's streamed matches starting at 17:30 BST.

The live streamed games are available on the BBC Sport NI website bbc.co.uk/sportni and on BBC iPlayer.

Live streamed matches during April 2021

Friday 2 April Ballymena v Crusaders, 19:30 BST

Saturday 3 April Dungannon Swifts v Linfield, 17:30 BST

Tuesday 6 April Ballymena v Glentoran, 19:30 BST

Saturday 10 April Warrenpoint v Coleraine, 17:30 BST

Friday 16 April Coleraine v Glentoran, 19:30 BST

Saturday 17 April Portadown v Cliftonville, 17:30 BST

Friday 23 April Glentoran v Larne, 19:30 BST

Saturday 24 April Glenavon v Linfield, 17:30 BST