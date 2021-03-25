John McGinn and Grant Hanley both scored as Scotland drew 2-2 with Austria

Scotland need to be "arrogant" enough to "go to Israel and dominate them" says Scott McTominay as he lamented beginning the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign with just a 2-2 draw at home to Austria.

Scotland twice fought back from behind against Group F's second seeds.

Grant Hanley scored his first Scotland goal in eight years, and John McGinn scored a late acrobatic overhead kick, to cancel out Sasa Kalajdzic's double.

"We should have got more," he said.

Scotland now travel to Israel for Sunday's tie, before welcoming Faroe Islands to Hampden on Wednesday as they bid to reach next winter's World Cup in Qatar.

"It's not 'would have' and 'could have', it's 'should have'," said Manchester United midfielder McTominay. "It's important, words like that, where we have to believe in ourselves more.

"We have quality players all over the pitch who are playing at such a good level of football at their clubs. So for us it's having that little bit more belief, that little bit more arrogance, that feeling we can go and dominate teams.

"And that will come with time, where we want to get on the ball and really want to play. That will come. The manager is reiterating brilliant points in meetings which can take us to another level. I feel like we are starting to see that now."

McGinn made the headlines when, with five minutes to go, he finished beyond Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager with an audacious bicycle kick.

"Moments like that are arrogance but in a positive way, not in a bad way or being disrespectful to the opposition," said McTominay. "That's John McGinn, that's brilliant. More moments like that will come.

"It's a chance to go to Israel now and really try and dominate them, and play with that arrogance and belief that we can dominate teams. Because we can and we know we can. It's up to us to prove it."