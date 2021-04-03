Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1BrentfordBrentford1

Huddersfield Town v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Schofield
  • 17Duhaney
  • 15Keogh
  • 23Sarr
  • 2ÁvilaSubstituted forRoweat 59'minutes
  • 5Vallejo MínguezSubstituted forBacunaat 23'minutes
  • 6Hogg
  • 9HolmesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forStearmanat 59'minutes
  • 22Campbell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 55Sanogo

Substitutes

  • 7Bacuna
  • 12Stearman
  • 18Mbenza
  • 20Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 29Rowe
  • 35Edmonds-Green
  • 44Castro Pereira
  • 49High

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Marcondes
  • 15Forss
  • 23Reid
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 31Zamburek
  • 41Bidstrup
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Brentford).

  2. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mads Rasmussen (Brentford).

  4. Post update

    Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Richard Stearman replaces Duane Holmes.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Rowe replaces Pipa.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Booking

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mads Rasmussen (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford).

  15. Post update

    Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  17. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.

  19. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Brentford 1. Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt following a corner.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39259557282984
2Watford39239756263078
3Brentford381912766402669
4Swansea38209945301569
5Barnsley39198125043765
6Reading391891253421163
7Bournemouth3817111058382062
8Cardiff3916101355381758
9Middlesbrough39168154742556
10Millwall391316103936355
11Stoke391413124442255
12QPR381411134243-153
13Luton38148163143-1250
14Bristol City39154203952-1349
15Blackburn391210175043746
16Nottm Forest391112163138-745
17Preston39136204050-1045
18Huddersfield381110174253-1143
19Derby391110182942-1343
20Birmingham391011182950-2141
21Coventry38912173251-1939
22Rotherham35105203848-1035
23Sheff Wed38108202848-2032
24Wycombe3979232661-3530
View full Championship table

