Huddersfield Town v Brentford

Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Schofield
- 17Duhaney
- 15Keogh
- 23Sarr
- 2ÁvilaSubstituted forRoweat 59'minutes
- 5Vallejo MínguezSubstituted forBacunaat 23'minutes
- 6Hogg
- 9HolmesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forStearmanat 59'minutes
- 22Campbell
- 8O'Brien
- 55Sanogo
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 12Stearman
- 18Mbenza
- 20Thomas
- 25Ward
- 29Rowe
- 35Edmonds-Green
- 44Castro Pereira
- 49High
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 30Rasmussen
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 20Ghoddos
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 4Goode
- 8Jensen
- 9Marcondes
- 15Forss
- 23Reid
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 28Daniels
- 31Zamburek
- 41Bidstrup
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mads Rasmussen (Brentford).
Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Richard Stearman replaces Duane Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Rowe replaces Pipa.
Attempt missed. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Mads Rasmussen (Brentford).
Post update
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford).
Post update
Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
Post update
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
Ivan Toney (Brentford) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Brentford 1. Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vitaly Janelt following a corner.
