Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will provide an update on the fitness of his players on Friday.
Thiago Silva, Tammy Abraham and Jorginho are all nearing a return, while N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi returned early from international duty because of injuries.
West Brom loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.
Hal Robson-Kanu will be in the squad despite being sent home from Wales duty for a breach of coronavirus protocols.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Chelsea have not conceded in any of their past seven matches in all competitions, while West Brom have scored twice in the same number of games.
Nothing is really going to change about the way either side plays, so it is hard to look past a routine Blues win, with another clean sheet under Thomas Tuchel.
The way Tuchel has set Chelsea up, to be so solid, might not get them results against the better teams because I don't see them scoring many goals - but it is a case of so far, so good for him at Stamford Bridge.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea are unbeaten in the past seven Premier League meetings (W5, D2). They came from 0-3 down at half-time to draw 3-3 in the reverse fixture this season.
- West Brom have gone 15 away league games against Chelsea without a win since a 3-1 victory in September 1978 (D3, L12).
Chelsea
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their 14 competitive matches since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as head coach (W10, D4).
- They have only conceded two goals during that period; an eighth successive clean sheet in all competitions on Saturday would be their best run since a club record of nine in 1905.
- The Blues could become only the second side to keep a clean sheet in their first six top-flight home games under one manager. Manchester City did so under Ron Saunders in 1973-74.
- Chelsea have won 11 successive Premier League home matches against sides in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 31-4.
- They can match their club record of six goalless draws in a Premier League season, set in 1998-99 and equalled in 2001-02. Three of their 10 top-flight fixtures under Tuchel have ended 0-0.
West Bromwich Albion
- Albion's solitary victory in 11 league matches came at home to Brighton in February.
- They have lost four of their past five away games, with the exception being a goalless draw at Burnley.
- The Baggies have 18 points after 29 matches. The fewest points a team has had at this stage of a Premier League season and gone on to avoid relegation is 19 by Leicester City in 2014-15.
- West Brom's second-half tallies of nine goals scored and 30 conceded are the worst in the Premier League this season.
- Sam Allardyce's side have kept three clean sheets in their past five league games.
- However, they have scored just 10 goals in 16 league fixtures under Allardyce.
- All three of Callum Robinson's Premier League goals have been scored against Chelsea: one for Sheffield United last season and two in the reverse fixture for the Baggies this term.