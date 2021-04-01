Arsenal v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal will assess Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who are nursing respective hamstring and hip injuries.
Willian has missed successive matches with a calf issue but has been pictured back in training and could return to contention.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has recovered from the knee problem which ruled him out of the past three games.
Jordan Henderson is still injured, as are long-term absentees Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
This is a big game for Liverpool and their top-four hopes at the start of a big week for the Reds - they have the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
It is hard to know what sort of test they will get from Arsenal, though, because we saw how good, and bad, the Gunners can be in their 3-3 draw with West Ham last time out.
I am not sure how Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has got any hair left after watching that - he must have been tearing it out at times.
Liverpool cannot really afford to rest anyone here, even though Jurgen Klopp would probably like to. They need a win to stay close to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, and I think they will get it.
As for Real? That tie is 50-50. Real are improving, but they are not the force they were. Liverpool have to play the team, not the name, and if they can sort their home form out then they have a decent chance of going through.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter David Gray
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Liverpool have earned just two victories in their past 20 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D9, L9), winning 2-0 in August 2011 and 4-3 in August 2016.
- No Premier League fixture has produced more goals than the 166 between Arsenal and Liverpool.
- The Gunners defeated the Reds 2-1 at the Emirates in July and are vying to beat them in consecutive home league games for the first time since April 2015.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have lost just one of their past eight home Premier League games (W4, D3).
- They could record back-to-back top-flight home wins for the first time since the start of the season, when they beat West Ham and Sheffield United.
- The Gunners have failed to score in 10 Premier League matches in 2020-21, one short of their highest total in a 38-game season (set in 2005-06).
- Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts against Liverpool.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score in all five of his top-flight appearances versus Liverpool, failing to register a single shot on target.
Liverpool
- The Reds have won five of their past six away games in all competitions, with their only defeat in that sequence coming at Leicester.
- Their last five league victories have come away from home, their longest such sequence since a run of six in 1955.
- Liverpool have won four of their five league games in London this season, drawing the other - they haven't managed five victories in the capital since the 1989-90 campaign.
- The Reds have only lost two of the last 100 Premier League fixtures in which they scored first, although that includes last season's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal (W84, D14).
- Sadio Mane has scored seven top-flight goals versus Arsenal - the only side he has a better record against is Crystal Palace.
- James Milner could make his 159th Premier League appearance as a substitute, which would be a new outright record. He is currently level with Peter Crouch.