Grassroots football in England has been suspended since January because of coronavirus restrictions

The Football Association will invest £180m in grassroots football in England over the next four years.

The 'Survive, Revive, Thrive' strategy aims to help the game recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It includes creating 5,000 new, good-quality pitches and ensuring girls have the same access as boys to football in schools and clubs.

Amateur and junior football will resume on Monday after being suspended during the national lockdown.

Other initiatives include an app that allows ground staff to upload images of their pitches and get advice from experts.

The FA will also explore new formats, such as shortening the length of 11-a-side matches, to keep younger players engaged.

An FA report states that the social and economic value of grassroots football in England is more than £10bn a year.

"I'm confident we will seize on the remarkable togetherness and resilience our national game has shown in the face of Covid-19 and use it as a force for good," James Kendall, the FA's director of football development, said.

"We recognise there is a huge amount to achieve, but we look forward to delivering on this strategy which puts players at the very heart of everything we do."