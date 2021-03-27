World Cup Qualifying - European
NetherlandsNetherlands17:00LatviaLatvia
Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

Netherlands v Latvia

Saturday 27th March 2021

  • R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland19:45LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • MontenegroMontenegro0GibraltarGibraltar0
  • RussiaRussia0SloveniaSlovenia0
  • BelarusBelarus17:00EstoniaEstonia
  • NetherlandsNetherlands17:00LatviaLatvia
  • NorwayNorway17:00TurkeyTurkey
  • CroatiaCroatia17:00CyprusCyprus
  • SerbiaSerbia19:45PortugalPortugal
  • Czech RepCzech Republic19:45BelgiumBelgium
  • SlovakiaSlovakia19:45MaltaMalta

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria10102201
3Scotland10102201
4Faroe Islands10101101
5Moldova10101101
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102114
2Norway11003033
3Turkey11004223
4Gibraltar201103-31
5Latvia100112-10
6Netherlands100124-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21103124
2Slovenia21101014
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Albania11001013
3Poland10103301
4Hungary10103301
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11003213
3Armenia11001013
4North Macedonia100123-10
5Liechtenstein100101-10
6Iceland100103-30
