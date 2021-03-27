Portugal U21 v England U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

England have not advanced past the group stage in four of the last five Euro U21 finals

England Under-21s are "still on track", says boss Aidy Boothroyd, despite knowing defeat in Sunday's game with Portugal could see them knocked out of the European Championship.

The Young Lions lost their opener 1-0 against Switzerland on Thursday.

"We came here to win two games out of three, ideally three, but we're still on track," said Boothroyd.

"We have to pull ourselves together and get cracking for the next game. There's no time for being moody."

The top two from each group in Slovenia and Hungary qualify for the knockout stages from 31 May to 6 June.

A defeat would see England eliminated with a game to spare if Switzerland do not lose to Croatia at 17:00 GMT. England's game starts at 20:00.

Boothroyd has been in charge since 2016, but his contract expires this summer.

"Without a doubt, the next game is always the most important one but when you are in a tournament it ramps it right up," he said.

"Is it an important game for me? It's an important game for England Under-21s, we are still in there fighting and we won't go down without a fight."

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, 19, is likely to make his debut in Ljubljana.

"We are a team who like to pride ourselves on creative football and goals we're expected to score," Boothroyd said.

"We were a blunt instrument (against Switzerland) which was not like us. We've talked about that, there was quite a bit of reflection. We have had a blip in the road but if it was easy it wouldn't be worth doing."