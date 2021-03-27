Poland keeper Lukasz Skorupski out of England and Andorra games with Covid-19
A second member of the Poland national team has tested positive for Covid-19.
Back-up goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski has been withdrawn from their squad for World Cup qualifiers with Andorra on Sunday and England at Wembley on Wednesday after his positive test.
Uncapped Carol Niemczycki, who is a Poland Under-21 international, has joined the squad as a replacement.
Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich missed their 3-3 draw with Hungary on Thursday after contracting Covid.
