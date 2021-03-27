Lauren James was the second-youngest player in former club Arsenal's history to make their debut

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says forward Lauren James produced a "really mature" display against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

James, 19, scored the opening goal on a historic day for the women's team, playing at the men's stadium for the first time.

The hosts won 2-0 to maintain their challenge for a Champions League spot in the Women's Super League table.

"It was a mature performance from her," said Stoney.

"Sometimes I need to remember she's still very young. I was listening to her [during the match] and she was actually being really mature in terms of her communication."

Stoney also praised James' work rate when out of possession and said she is "glad people are picking it up because we all know the talent she's got".

"It's really pleasing for me to see," added Stoney. "It's something we have been working on and having conversations about for three years. She is now showing that side of her game.

"It's a mentality to want to do it now. She has added that side to her game off the ball. She has the whole piece to her game now and that's important."

James scored in the 49th minute - flicking in Maria Thorisdottir's header from a corner - before Christen Press made it 2-0 six minutes later with a strike from close range.

The Manchester youngster has now scored the first goal for the women's team in the Championship, the Women's Super League, the FA Cup and at Old Trafford.

"She's a class young player with a lot of talent," said her team-mate Ella Toone. "We link up really well so to play alongside her is great.

"If you give her the ball you know she will beat any defender. You just have to make sure you're in the box ready for the cross. We know she's a great player and has a bright future ahead of her.

"It's great to have someone like that on the team."