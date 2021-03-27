Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

A goal in either half moved Falkirk six points clear at the top of Scottish League 1.

Charlie Telfer and Blair Alston struck for the Bairns against bottom side Forfar Athletic.

Second-placed Cove Rangers were held 0-0 by hosts East Fife, with Cove's Mitch Megginson having a penalty saved.

Partick Thistle moved above Montrose into third by defeating Airdrieonians 4-2, Montrose drew 2-2 with Clyde while Peterhead won 1-0 away to Dumbarton.

Ben Armour's second-half strike proved to be enough for Peterhead.

Jack McKay fired Airdrie into an early lead against Thistle but Scott Tiffoney struck for parity before the break. Brian Graham's header and Connor Murray's shot put the Jags in command and Tiffoney nodded his second. Alistair Roy pulled one back for the Diamonds before they had Sean Crighton sent off.

Graham Webster and Lewis Jamieson each scored twice in Montrose's draw with Clyde. Webster's opener from the penalty spot was quickly followed by Jamieson's brace of strikes and Webster netted again early in the second half.

Cove had the chance to go ahead against East Fife when Connor Smith was fouled by Liam Watt in the second half but Megginson could not convert.