Luka Modric (left) made his full international debut against Argentina in 2006

Real Madrid's Luka Modric became Croatia's most-capped player as his side defeated Group H rivals Cyprus in their World Cup qualifier.

Midfielder Modric, who made his debut in 2006, surpassed former defender Darijo Srna's record of 134 caps.

The 35-year-old captained his side who, despite creating 17 chances, found it difficult to break down the Cypriots.

The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute when Mario Pasalic headed in from close range.