Shane Ferguson clears for Northern Ireland in Sunday's defeat by USA

2022 World Cup qualifier: Group C Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; text updates and report on the BBC Sport website.

Northern Ireland defender Shane Ferguson says a win over Bulgaria would provide momentum for the rest of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

An opening defeat by Italy has left NI six points adrift of the top two and making the Belfast game crucial for their hopes of reaching the finals.

"We want to get the win on Wednesday and carry that momentum through to the games in September," said Ferguson.

"We want that good team spirit - the mood in the camp is positive."

Bulgaria sit bottom in Group C after losing to Italy and Switzerland, who both have maximum points from their two games.

Ian Baraclough's side lost out 2-0 to the Italians despite producing an impressive second-half display in Parma.

Same scoreline

It was followed by another 2-0 defeat, this time at the hands of the USA at Windsor Park on Sunday.

There was slice of fortune for both goals but it leaves Northern Ireland without a win in their last 12 matches.

"We have to take positives from the Italy game - they are a top team and in the second half we did really well," added the Millwall man, who has won 47 caps since 2009.

"Against the USA we played a really young team - to see those lads coming through and holding their own against such a good side is great to see.

"It's also great that that there are probably a lot more youngsters than I've seen in previous squads.

"This is the sort of game where we will really miss the fans not being there as I think it affects a lot of matches - hopefully they can get back when it's safe to do so."

Celtic keeper Conor Hazard made his first Northern Ireland start against the Americans and wants to make it a regular occurrence.

Conor Hazard leaps high for the ball against the USA at Windsor Park

"It went well on Sunday - I was happy with my performance but disappointed with the result," said the 23-year-old.

"Anyone in the sport wants to be at the top so to be number one is the aim and that's what I'm striving for.

"The Bulgaria qualifier is one of those must-win games and we'll be looking to put up a good fight."