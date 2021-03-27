Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Seamus Coleman said that the Irish showed a lack of urgency in the shock Luxembourg defeat

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman described the shock 1-0 World Cup qualifier defeat by Luxembourg as a "horrible and embarrassing night".

The Republic's World Cup hopes are now in tatters after two opening defeats and Coleman said the Irish "didn't deserve anything from the game".

"We got what we deserved which was nothing," said the Everton full-back.

"I don't think we demanded the ball enough and looked to break them down as quickly as we could."

More to follow.