The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women13:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: Walton Hall Park

Everton v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1815215484647
2Man City Women18143155114445
3Man Utd Women18122437181938
4Arsenal Women17112453143935
5Everton Women1884635251028
6Brighton Women186391535-2021
7Reading Women194872133-1220
8Tottenham Women184591632-1617
9B'ham City Women1734101331-1813
10West Ham Women1733112136-1512
11Bristol City Women1825111562-4711
12Aston Villa Women1631121141-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport