Southampton v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
Southampton are hopeful that captain James Ward-Prowse will overcome a calf issue sustained on international duty with England.
The Saints are boosted by the news that both Danny Ings and Theo Walcott are back in training and available.
Burnley will be without Robbie Brady, who suffered an Achilles injury during Ireland's midweek game against Qatar.
Kevin Long and Ashley Barnes remain out, but Charlie Taylor and Jack Cork are both available again.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Both of these sides have got 33 points and, while they are not safe yet, I don't see either of them going down.
Burnley played very well to beat Everton in their last game and while Southampton's league form is still pretty awful, they ran out easy winners against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.
Whoever wins will take a giant step towards ensuring their survival, but I can see the points being shared.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter David Gray
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton could do the league double over Burnley for the first time since the 1970-71 season.
- Saints earned a first league win against the Clarets in eight attempts in September's reverse fixture (D3, L4).
Southampton
- Southampton have lost 10 of their past 12 league matches (W1, D1).
- They scored at least twice in each of their first six home league games this season but have since scored just five goals in eight fixtures at St Mary's Stadium and never more than once in a match.
- The Saints have taken 19 points from a possible 27 against teams who begin the weekend below them in the table (W6, D1, L2).
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side could become the first team to lose five home games in a Premier League season after scoring the opening goal. Their current total of four is equal with four other teams.
- Danny Ings has scored in successive appearances against his former club Burnley. He scored 37 goals in 122 league appearances for the Clarets between 2012 and 2015.
Burnley
- Burnley are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins for the first time since July 2020, having beaten Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park last time out.
- The Clarets have lost just one of their past eight Premier League matches, a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham (W2, D5).
- They have both scored (32%) and conceded (27%) a league-high share of their goals in the opening 15 minutes of games so far this season.
- Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 career league goals. He scored 26 of his 99 as a Southampton player between 2012 and 2017.
- Chris Wood's six Premier League goals this season have been worth nine points; only Danny Ings in 2014-15 and Wood himself in 2017-18 have earned more for the Clarets in a Premier League campaign, with 12 points each.
