Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .

Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial winning penalty against Brighton in September

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United could have Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood available again after the pair joined in with training on Friday.

However, both Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof could miss out because of respective knee and back problems.

Brighton remain without Adam Webster, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Forward Aaron Connolly returned for the Republic of Ireland over the international period but is a doubt again due to a bruised foot.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have won their past two games, and they are suddenly scoring for fun. They are now six points above the bottom three, which is a lot at this stage of the season, and with a much better goal difference than the teams below them too.

So, the Seagulls head to Old Trafford on a high, and they are probably still wondering how they lost 3-2 to United at the start of the season - the winning goal, a Bruno Fernandes penalty, was scored after the full-time whistle, at the end of an absolutely crazy game that Brighton should have won.

Things might be pretty tight this time too, but I am going for another United win.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won five successive meetings, scoring three goals in each of the last four.

Brighton have never won at Old Trafford in 12 visits (D2, L10).

Manchester United

Manchester United are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since August 2017.

All four of United's Premier League defeats this season have come at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in four of United's six goals against Brighton in his two league matches against them, scoring three and setting up one.

Fernandes has scored seven winning goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. The last player to score more in a season for United was Wayne Rooney, with nine in 2011-12.

Brighton & Hove Albion