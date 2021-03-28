Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Goalscorer Ryan Fraser insists Scotland's World Cup qualification hopes are not over after he secured a 1-1 draw against Israel. (Sun) external-link

Fraser admits Scotland should have won in Tel Aviv and was impressed with some of their play. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Republic of Ireland great Paul McGrath wants his country to be managed by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Dariusz Dziekanowski says next season "could be a fresh start" for fellow Pole Patryk Klimala at Parkhead. (Record) external-link

Striker Jermain Defoe wants to extend his Rangers stay so he can finish his career in front of supporters. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen are "ideal" for new manager Stephen Glass, says his former Newcastle United team-mate Rob Lee. (Record) external-link

Niall McGinn, the Aberdeen winger, scored a stunning goal in Northern Ireland's 2-1 defeat by USA on Sunday. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Hearts players are 100% behind under pressure manager Robbie Neilson, says defender Craig Halkett. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scott Allan wants to use his loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle to prove he is ready to start matches next season at parent club Hibernian, having made substitute appearances following his diagnosis of a heart condition. (Record) external-link