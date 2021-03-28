Ibrahima Konate: Liverpool looking at RB Leipzig defender as they seek to strengthen at centre-half
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool have a five-man shortlist including RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak as they look to strengthen at centre-back this summer.
France U21 international Konate reportedly has a buyout clause of around 40m euros (£34m).
Liverpool are yet to decide on the future of Turkey's Kabak, 21, who joined on loan from Schalke in January.
They have an option to buy him for £18m - with add-on clauses - but do not need to activate it until June.
Kabak has made five league appearances for Liverpool and played both legs as Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Konate was on the bench for the German side in both games as they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate.
He is currently part of the France squad at the European U21 Championship. He did not play in the 1-0 defeat by Denmark but started in the 2-0 victory over Russia.
- Ma Copley: Belfast's biggest boxing promoter that no one saw coming
- Food Envy: Must make Tik Tok recipes to inspire your cooking this week