Konate did not play in either of RB Leipzig's games against Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 tie

Liverpool have a five-man shortlist including RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak as they look to strengthen at centre-back this summer.

France U21 international Konate reportedly external-link has a buyout clause of around 40m euros (£34m). external-link

Liverpool are yet to decide on the future of Turkey's Kabak, 21, who joined on loan from Schalke in January.

They have an option to buy him for £18m - with add-on clauses - but do not need to activate it until June.

Kabak has made five league appearances for Liverpool and played both legs as Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Konate was on the bench for the German side in both games as they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate.

He is currently part of the France squad at the European U21 Championship. He did not play in the 1-0 defeat by Denmark but started in the 2-0 victory over Russia.