Scotland have drawn their first two games to Austria and Israel

Scotland are already "up against it" in their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after their 1-1 draw with Israel, believes former striker Billy Dodds.

Ryan Fraser's second-half goal cancelled out Dor Peretz's rocket a minute before half-time.

But after Thursday's 2-2 draw with Austria, Scotland have failed to win their opening two games and sit four points behind group F leaders Denmark.

"I feel it's an opportunity missed," Dodds told BBC Radio Sportsound.

"If we had got a winner, it would have been a huge three points. We are up against it. We are on the chase.

"I think we have given Israel too much respect. We are on catch-up. I fancy us to take care of Faroe Islands on Wednesday and we would have been seven points out of nine."

Austria defeated Faroe Islands 3-1 on Sunday and Denmark, who won 2-0 in Israel on Thursday, thumped Moldova 8-0 to top the group after two games.

Denmark visit Austria on Wednesday.

Scotland 'need big performances again'

"At the end of the day, we are trying to make up ground," said former Scotland captain Willie Miller. "We are needing to produce one of these big, big performances again.

"We have to play Austria away from home and Denmark to play twice. We have it within our power to qualify. Denmark are on a romp just now with their performances."

Only the group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup in Qatar while the runners-up join 11 other sides in the play-offs.

And former Scotland winger Neil McCann commented: "I think Steve Clarke will see it as a good point when you compare how good Israel were in the first half. When you go toe-to-toe, it can come down to ability and hard-work.

"But the tactical battle when teams step up differently can lead to a team completely dominating and that's what happened in the first half.

"Slowly but surely they manipulated us all over the park and really gave us a hard time. We totally flipped the game in our favour and looked a lot more secure.

"We were so far off the pace in the first half and could have been 2-0 or 3-0 down. I am not saying it's excellent, but I thought it was a good performance."