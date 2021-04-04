Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0WatfordWatford1

Middlesbrough v Watford

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 20Fisher
  • 4Hall
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 16Howson
  • 5MorsySubstituted forCoulsonat 30'minutes
  • 29Spence
  • 22Saville
  • 21Kebano
  • 18Watmore

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 10Akpom
  • 11Fletcher
  • 13Archer
  • 14Bolasie
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 33Coulson
  • 45Coburn

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 14ChalobahBooked at 25mins
  • 19Hughes
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 1Foster
  • 3Ngakia
  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Lazaar
  • 18Gray
  • 22Success
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28C Sánchez
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Watford 1. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philip Zinckernagel (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Hayden Coulson replaces Sam Morsy because of an injury.

  4. Booking

    Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by William Troost-Ekong (Watford).

  8. Post update

    George Saville (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough).

  11. Post update

    Foul by João Pedro (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Darnell Fisher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).

  15. Post update

    Foul by João Pedro (Watford).

  16. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kiko Femenía (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39259557282984
2Watford40249757263181
3Brentford381912766402669
4Swansea38209945301569
5Barnsley39198125043765
6Reading391891253421163
7Bournemouth3817111058382062
8Cardiff3916101355381758
9Middlesbrough40168164743456
10Millwall391316103936355
11Stoke391413124442255
12QPR381411134243-153
13Luton38148163143-1250
14Bristol City39154203952-1349
15Blackburn391210175043746
16Nottm Forest391112163138-745
17Preston39136204050-1045
18Huddersfield381110174253-1143
19Derby391110182942-1343
20Birmingham391011182950-2141
21Coventry38912173251-1939
22Rotherham35105203848-1035
23Sheff Wed38108202848-2032
24Wycombe3979232661-3530
View full Championship table

