Middlesbrough v Watford

Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Watford 1. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bettinelli
- 20Fisher
- 4Hall
- 17McNair
- 27Bola
- 16Howson
- 5MorsySubstituted forCoulsonat 30'minutes
- 29Spence
- 22Saville
- 21Kebano
- 18Watmore
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 10Akpom
- 11Fletcher
- 13Archer
- 14Bolasie
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 33Coulson
- 45Coburn
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 14ChalobahBooked at 25mins
- 19Hughes
- 7Zinckernagel
- 23Sarr
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 1Foster
- 3Ngakia
- 15Cathcart
- 16Gosling
- 17Lazaar
- 18Gray
- 22Success
- 27Kabasele
- 28C Sánchez
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt blocked. Philip Zinckernagel (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Hayden Coulson replaces Sam Morsy because of an injury.
Booking
Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford).
Post update
Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by William Troost-Ekong (Watford).
Post update
George Saville (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
Post update
Darnell Fisher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Bola (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Foul by Kiko Femenía (Watford).
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
