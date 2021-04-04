League One
WiganWigan Athletic15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 5th April 2021

  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • HullHull City15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull392271065323373
2Peterborough382261066372972
3Sunderland371913558283070
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Portsmouth371871255401561
6Blackpool361791046321460
7Charlton381611115550559
8Gillingham39177155550558
9Ipswich37177134138358
10Doncaster36176135346757
11Oxford Utd38168145246656
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington37159134951-254
14Plymouth391410155060-1052
15Crewe37149144548-351
16Fleetwood381311144133850
17Shrewsbury361113124042-246
18Burton37119174661-1542
19Northampton39109203354-2139
20Swindon38114234467-2337
21Wimbledon37812173660-2436
22Wigan3898213965-2635
23Bristol Rovers3997233762-2534
24Rochdale37711194769-2232
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC