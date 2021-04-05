Tranmere Rovers v Cambridge United

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Cambridge United 0. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.
TranmereTranmere Rovers1CambridgeCambridge United0
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Cambridge United 0. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|40
|21
|8
|11
|59
|36
|23
|71
|2
|Cheltenham
|39
|20
|8
|11
|52
|35
|17
|68
|3
|Bolton
|39
|18
|11
|10
|48
|43
|5
|65
|4
|Tranmere
|39
|18
|10
|11
|51
|46
|5
|64
|5
|Forest Green
|39
|17
|12
|10
|50
|42
|8
|63
|6
|Morecambe
|38
|18
|8
|12
|53
|51
|2
|62
|7
|Newport
|38
|16
|10
|12
|47
|39
|8
|58
|8
|Exeter
|38
|15
|12
|11
|60
|43
|17
|57
|9
|Leyton Orient
|39
|16
|9
|14
|44
|40
|4
|57
|10
|Bradford
|38
|15
|10
|13
|44
|42
|2
|55
|11
|Carlisle
|37
|16
|6
|15
|51
|44
|7
|54
|12
|Salford
|38
|13
|14
|11
|42
|31
|11
|53
|13
|Stevenage
|40
|12
|17
|11
|34
|33
|1
|53
|14
|Crawley
|39
|14
|11
|14
|48
|49
|-1
|53
|15
|Harrogate
|39
|14
|8
|17
|40
|42
|-2
|50
|16
|Port Vale
|40
|13
|9
|18
|50
|52
|-2
|48
|17
|Scunthorpe
|37
|13
|7
|17
|38
|45
|-7
|46
|18
|Oldham
|40
|12
|10
|18
|55
|65
|-10
|46
|19
|Mansfield
|40
|9
|18
|13
|45
|51
|-6
|45
|20
|Walsall
|39
|8
|19
|12
|39
|46
|-7
|43
|21
|Barrow
|38
|11
|9
|18
|44
|47
|-3
|42
|22
|Colchester
|40
|8
|17
|15
|36
|53
|-17
|41
|23
|Grimsby
|39
|8
|12
|19
|30
|56
|-26
|36
|24
|Southend
|39
|8
|11
|20
|23
|52
|-29
|35
Stream a vast collection of his documentaries on BBC iPlayer
Gary, Alan and Micah discuss horror challenges, death stares and out-and-out brawls
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.