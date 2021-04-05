League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1CambridgeCambridge United0

Tranmere Rovers v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Murphy
  • 17Khan
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 2O'Connor
  • 8Spearing
  • 14Woolery
  • 19Feeney
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 22Lewis

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Morris
  • 11Blackett-Taylor
  • 15Crawford
  • 21Ray
  • 28Nugent
  • 30Jones

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 15Okedina
  • 5Taylor
  • 3Iredale
  • 4Digby
  • 44Boateng
  • 7Hannant
  • 8O'Neil
  • 20Ironside
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 6Drysdale
  • 11Dunk
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 14Hoolahan
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Cambridge United 0. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402181159362371
2Cheltenham392081152351768
3Bolton391811104843565
4Tranmere391810115146564
5Forest Green391712105042863
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport381610124739858
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Leyton Orient39169144440457
10Bradford381510134442255
11Carlisle37166155144754
12Salford3813141142311153
13Stevenage401217113433153
14Crawley391411144849-153
15Harrogate39148174042-250
16Port Vale40139185052-248
17Scunthorpe37137173845-746
18Oldham401210185565-1046
19Mansfield40918134551-645
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184447-342
22Colchester40817153653-1741
23Grimsby39812193056-2636
24Southend39811202352-2935
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC