Newport County v Bolton Wanderers

NewportNewport County15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|39
|21
|7
|11
|59
|36
|23
|70
|2
|Cheltenham
|38
|20
|8
|10
|52
|34
|18
|68
|3
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|48
|43
|5
|64
|4
|Tranmere
|38
|18
|9
|11
|51
|46
|5
|63
|5
|Forest Green
|38
|17
|11
|10
|50
|42
|8
|62
|6
|Morecambe
|38
|18
|8
|12
|53
|51
|2
|62
|7
|Newport
|37
|16
|9
|12
|47
|39
|8
|57
|8
|Exeter
|37
|15
|11
|11
|60
|43
|17
|56
|9
|Leyton Orient
|38
|16
|8
|14
|44
|40
|4
|56
|10
|Carlisle
|37
|16
|6
|15
|51
|44
|7
|54
|11
|Bradford
|37
|15
|9
|13
|44
|42
|2
|54
|12
|Salford
|37
|13
|13
|11
|42
|31
|11
|52
|13
|Stevenage
|39
|12
|16
|11
|34
|33
|1
|52
|14
|Crawley
|38
|14
|10
|14
|48
|49
|-1
|52
|15
|Harrogate
|38
|14
|7
|17
|40
|42
|-2
|49
|16
|Port Vale
|39
|13
|8
|18
|50
|52
|-2
|47
|17
|Scunthorpe
|37
|13
|7
|17
|38
|45
|-7
|46
|18
|Oldham
|39
|12
|9
|18
|55
|65
|-10
|45
|19
|Mansfield
|39
|9
|17
|13
|45
|51
|-6
|44
|20
|Walsall
|38
|8
|18
|12
|39
|46
|-7
|42
|21
|Barrow
|37
|11
|8
|18
|44
|47
|-3
|41
|22
|Colchester
|39
|8
|16
|15
|36
|53
|-17
|40
|23
|Southend
|39
|8
|11
|20
|23
|52
|-29
|35
|24
|Grimsby
|38
|7
|12
|19
|29
|56
|-27
|33