League Two
ExeterExeter City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Andrésson
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 20Page
  • 16Willmott
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 9Seymour
  • 11Williams
  • 22Lee
  • 29Kite

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 31Stone
  • 14Perch
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 32Lapslie
  • 9Bowery
  • 27Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 3Benning
  • 7Charsley
  • 12Gordon
  • 19Reid
  • 25Ward
  • 29Law
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge392171159362370
2Cheltenham382081052341868
3Bolton381810104843564
4Tranmere38189115146563
5Forest Green381711105042862
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport37169124739857
8Exeter3715111160431756
9Leyton Orient38168144440456
10Carlisle37166155144754
11Bradford37159134442254
12Salford3713131142311152
13Stevenage391216113433152
14Crawley381410144849-152
15Harrogate38147174042-249
16Port Vale39138185052-247
17Scunthorpe37137173845-746
18Oldham39129185565-1045
19Mansfield39917134551-644
20Walsall38818123946-742
21Barrow37118184447-341
22Colchester39816153653-1740
23Southend39811202352-2935
24Grimsby38712192956-2733
View full League Two table

