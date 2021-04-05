League Two
StevenageStevenage0BradfordBradford City0

Stevenage v Bradford City

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Prosser
  • 28Martin
  • 19Read
  • 26Pett
  • 40Lines
  • 3Coker
  • 36Norris
  • 17List

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 8Osborne
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 15Vancooten
  • 27Aitchison
  • 35Stevens

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 23Wood
  • 6O'Connor
  • 18Watt
  • 26Scales
  • 10Donaldson
  • 17Evans
  • 29Cook

Substitutes

  • 12Stevens
  • 13Hornby
  • 15Vernam
  • 16Clarke
  • 25Sikora
  • 28Rowe
  • 31Crankshaw
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).

  2. Post update

    Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Luther Wildin tries a through ball, but Elliott List is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Andy Cook (Bradford City).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).

  8. Post update

    Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elliot Watt (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Cook.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Stevenage) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Lines.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Elliott List (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Cumming.

  14. Post update

    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gareth Evans (Bradford City).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge402171259372270
2Cheltenham392081152351768
3Tranmere39199115246666
4Bolton391811104843565
5Forest Green391712105042863
6Morecambe38188125351262
7Newport381610124739858
8Exeter3815121160431757
9Leyton Orient39169144440457
10Bradford381510134442255
11Carlisle37166155144754
12Salford3813141142311153
13Stevenage401217113433153
14Crawley391411144849-153
15Harrogate39148174042-250
16Port Vale40139185052-248
17Scunthorpe37137173845-746
18Oldham401210185565-1046
19Mansfield40918134551-645
20Walsall39819123946-743
21Barrow38119184447-342
22Colchester40817153653-1741
23Grimsby39812193056-2636
24Southend39811202352-2935
View full League Two table

