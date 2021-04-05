Stevenage v Bradford City

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City).
Line-ups
Stevenage
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Prosser
- 28Martin
- 19Read
- 26Pett
- 40Lines
- 3Coker
- 36Norris
- 17List
Substitutes
- 4Vincelot
- 8Osborne
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 15Vancooten
- 27Aitchison
- 35Stevens
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Donnell
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 4O'Connor
- 5Canavan
- 23Wood
- 6O'Connor
- 18Watt
- 26Scales
- 10Donaldson
- 17Evans
- 29Cook
Substitutes
- 12Stevens
- 13Hornby
- 15Vernam
- 16Clarke
- 25Sikora
- 28Rowe
- 31Crankshaw
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).
Post update
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Stevenage. Luther Wildin tries a through ball, but Elliott List is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Andy Cook (Bradford City).
Post update
Foul by Paudie O'Connor (Bradford City).
Post update
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elliot Watt (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Cook.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Stevenage) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Lines.
Post update
Hand ball by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Elliott List (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Cumming.
Post update
Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gareth Evans (Bradford City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.